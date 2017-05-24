Jury in William Sandeson murder trial to hear more evidence Wednesday

The jury in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson, 24, is expected to hear a full day of evidence on Wednesday.

Sandeson is charged in connection with the death 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

WATCH: Murder trial hears from police, Taylor Samson’s girlfriend

Police allege that Sandeson killed Samson at his apartment on Henry Street in Halifax in August 2015.

Despite searches by police, Samson’s remains have never been found.

READ: Last images of Taylor Samson shown to jury in William Sandeson murder trial

On Tuesday, the seven-man, seven-woman jury heard testimony from Det.-Const. James Wasson, a Halifax Regional Police officer.

Wasson told the court that he photographed and swabbed items found at both Sandeson’s apartment and at his family’s farm in Lower Truro.

He said tests from staining found on a tarp and a duffel bag that was seized from the property came back positive as Samson’s blood.

READ MORE: Tarp, duffel bag had Taylor Samson’s blood, jury in Sandeson murder trial told

The jury has now heard 20 days of evidence over six weeks. At this time, the Crown is still presenting their case.

Eugene Tan, one of Sandeson’s lawyers, told Global News last week that it’s quite likely the defence will call their own evidence to “fill in some holes” once the Crown is finished calling evidence.

Tan said they have been in contact with potential witnesses but will not indicate whether or not Sandeson plans to testify on his own behalf.

WATCH: Jury hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night of alleged murder

Testimony in the murder trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

In total, 32 court days have been set aside to hear the case.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Follow @NatashaPace