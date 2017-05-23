Tarp, duffel bag had Taylor Samson’s blood, jury in Sandeson murder trial told

Det.-Const. James Wasson was the only witness to take the stand Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial for 24-year-old William Sandeson.

Sandeson is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, in August 2015.

His body has never been found.

WATCH: William Sandeson murder trial hears police searched family farm looking for body

Wasson has been a member of the Halifax Regional Police for 30 years. For the last 12 years, he’s been a forensic identification officer.

Wasson told the court that he was the file coordinator on the Sandeson case, meaning he decided what pieces of evidence would be sent away to a forensic lab in Ottawa to be tested.

READ: Former teammate of William Sandeson tells court he saw bleeding man, bloody cash

He testified that he became involved in the case after police had already forensically processed Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in Halifax.

Wasson said police tested a sword, ax and knives they found inside the apartment in case they were used to cut up a body.

Wasson said all of those items tested negative for blood.

WATCH: Jury hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night of alleged murder

Wasson told the jury that he photographed and swabbed a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that was found inside a safe in Sandeson’s bedroom.

He said he was unable to recover fingerprints from the firearm but sent away a sample he took from staining on the firearm to be tested in Ottawa.

Wasson also photographed Sandeson’s body after he was charged with Samson’s murder, telling the court some of the photos that he took were of an injury on Sandeson’s shoulder.

READ: Last images of Taylor Samson shown to jury in William Sandeson murder trial

Wasson was also involved in examining some of the items that were found at the Sandeson family farm in Lower Truro.

He said he photographed a tarp that was seized from the property which had staining on it. Wasson said the staining was Samson’s blood.

Wasson said he also photographed and swabbed a duffel bag that was also found at the farm which had a broken shoulder strap and staining, which also came back positive as Samson’s blood.

READ MORE: Court hears bag found in ice cream truck at Sandeson farm smelled like decomposition

Testimony in the first-degree murder trial continues Wednesday and Thursday this week.

At this point, the seven-woman, seven-man jury hearing the case has been assured the matter is still on track to end within the eight-week time frame.

Follow @NatashaPace