Former teammate of William Sandeson tells court he saw bleeding man, bloody cash

Justin Blades took the stand Thursday in the murder trial for William Sandeson, 24, telling the court what he saw that night was burned into his head.

Sandeson stands accused of first degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson, 22, whose body has never been found.

Blades told the court he used to work and run on the Dalhousie track team with Sandeson.

On the night of Aug. 15, 2015, Blades said he was visiting his best friend Pookiel McCabe, who lived across the hall from Sandeson at 1210 Henry Street.

While at McCabe’s apartment, Blades said the pair heard a loud bang come from inside the building.

Blades testified about a moment after hearing the noise, Sandeson came to McCabe’s apartment but didn’t say anything.

Blades said he looked inside Sandeson’s apartment twice. The first time, Blades said he saw a man slumped over in a chair bleeding from the head and saw Sandeson running around with bloody money in his hands.

The second time he peered inside, Blades said he didn’t see the man sitting at the table, but saw streak marks leading down the hall towards the bathroom.

Blades said Sandeson was talking about needing to clean up and asked him to get the car, which he refused to do.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Eugene Tan questioned why Blades originally told the police he hadn’t seen anything that night.

Blades said he was concerned about organized crime and agreed with the defence he was scared and acted out of fear “as selfish as it sounds.”

Blades testified that he never saw Sandeson using a gun and told the court he never saw the face of the man he saw bleeding in Sandeson’s apartment. He said he put two and two together about the man’s identity after seeing a missing person’s report for Taylor Samson.

Blades agreed with Tan that he originally told police Sandeson was not the shooter when he gave them a statement, telling the court, “I’m agreeing that I didn’t see him do it.”

Tan questioned Blades about a window that was in one of the bedrooms at Sandeson’s apartment and whether or not he had told police on the night of Aug.15, 2015 he was concerned that there may be someone in the bedroom.

Blades agreed he was concerned and told the court the window was in Sandeson’s roommates’ bedroom and led to a half roof which had a barbecue on it.

Blades said the roof was accessible by a set of stairs and that it was easy to go in and out of the bedroom window to access the roof.

Cross-examination continues Thursday afternoon.

