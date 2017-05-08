Witness in William Sandeson’s murder trial heard bang, saw man bleeding in apartment

William Sandeson‘s defence lawyers spent Monday morning cross-examining the lead detective in the Taylor Samson homicide, suggesting the police investigation into the homicide was inadequate.

Sandeson is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Samson’s death. His remains have never been located.

Brad Sarson, one of the lawyers representing Sandeson, questioned Det.-Const. Roger Sayer on why police officers failed to follow up with several names that were brought to their attention following Samson’s disappearance. It was the fourth day Sayer was a witness in the trial.

“I can’t say necessarily that there were steps that were missed but we certainly say that there was a lot of information that was available to the police that as you heard from the evidence didn’t really get followed up on,” defence lawyer Eugene Tan told Global News.

The seven-man, seven-woman jury also heard that since Samson’s disappearance, there have been dozens of tips come into police.

The court heard some of the tips reported to authorities involve possible sightings of Samson after he was last seen alive at Sandeson’s apartment on the night of Aug. 15, 2015.

“It’s really just the question of what investigative direction that they took and whether conclusions were reached before, we say, they may have been warranted,” Tan said.

On Monday afternoon, the court heard testimony from Pookiel McCabe, who was the 13th witness to take the stand in the first-degree murder trial.

McCabe told the court that he and Sandeson had known each other since 2007, both attended Dalhousie University and became good friends. McCabe testified that he lived across the hall from Sandeson at an apartment building on Henry Street in Halifax.

He told the court that on Aug. 15, 2015 he was in his apartment with a friend listening to music and having some drinks when he heard a loud bang. Moments later, he said Sandeson knocked on his door, seeming to be in shock.

A short time later, McCabe said he and his friend saw that Sandeson’s apartment door was open; when they looked inside he saw a man with dark hair, wearing shorts sitting in a chair. He said he had blood coming down his back.

McCabe told the jury there was a “decent amount” of blood on the man. He also noticed blood and money on the floor of the apartment.

“We think that it’s a very compelling piece of evidence from somebody who was in a good position to make observations and to hear things, so we think it’s important,” said Crown attorney Susan MacKay.

“The testimony of Mr. McCabe was that he didn’t see the face of the person, however, based on all the other information, the evidence that we’ve put before the court so far, the Crown would be arguing that it’s a reasonable inference to jurors, based on that evidence, that it would be Mr. Samson.”

The defence started their cross-examination of McCabe briefly Monday afternoon. Tan questioned McCabe on why he told police the first two times he was interviewed by them that he did not see anything out of the ordinary on the night of Aug. 15, 2015.

The court heard it wasn’t until McCabe’s third statement that he told police what he allegedly saw in Sandeson’s apartment. McCabe said he wasn’t sure if Sandeson was involved in organized crime and was scared.

The defence also pointed out that McCabe and Sandeson had contact since his arrest, through a phone call and a few letters. In one of the written correspondence, the court heard that McCabe ended his letter to Sandeson by telling him to “keep his head up”.

It’s expected cross-examination will continue Tuesday morning when the case resumes at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.