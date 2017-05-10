Jury to resume hearing evidence in William Sandeson trial Thursday

The seven-man, seven-woman jury overseeing the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson, 24, will not hear evidence on Wednesday.

Sandeson is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, in August 2015. Despite searches from police, Samson’s remains have never been located.

The crown and defence will meet with Judge Joshua Arnold on Wednesday as part of a voir dire hearing. Since the jury will not be present for the discussions, the information is protected under a publication ban and cannot be reported.

This week, the court heard from Pookiel McCabe, who lived across the hallway from Sandeson at an apartment building on Henry Street in Halifax. He told the jury that on the night of Aug. 15, 2015, he heard a loud bang and later wtinessed a man sitting at the kitchen table in Sandeson’s apartment with blood coming down his back.

Testimony in the case is scheduled to resume on Thursday morning.

