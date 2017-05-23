New Brunswick doctor calls for mandatory driver testing for seniors

A Moncton doctor is calling on the province to retest seniors over the age of 70 before allowing them to drive.

Moncton oncologist Dr. Mohammed Harb says the reaction times and reflexes of senior drivers slows down over time which can be a hazard for others, like himself, sharing the road.

“I have been hit by a guy who was 97, I mean 97 should not drive” said Harb, who is training to take part in the N.B. Doctors Cycling Against Cancer fundraiser for the first time since he was struck while riding his bike last spring by a senior.

Harb, who suffered a head injury, is now calling on the province to make it mandatory for New Brunswick seniors be tested to make sure they are healthy enough to be behind the wheel.

“I know that after a certain age there are some reflexes in your body it just goes down,” Harb said. “Anybody hits the age of 70 or 75, they should have a physical exam and vision exam once every two years.”

Harb said New Brunswick should establish a program like the one found in Ontario. The Ontario Ministry of Transportation requires drivers over the age of 80 in that province to be tested every two years.

But according to the New Brunswick Department Justice and Public Safety, that option is not being considered by the province.

In a statement, director of communications Elaine Bell stated, “New Brunswick legislation requires medical practitioners, nurse practitioners and optometrists to report any person who they suspect may be unsafe to operate a vehicle due to physical or mental conditions.”

She added that following an “exhaustive” review process, those recommendations may or may not result in the revocation of a licence.

Harb said that is not good enough.

“Our government, they have to take it more seriously,” he said.

Harb understands that it might be difficult for a person to give up their independence if they fail a mandatory driving test. But he said a licence is not a human right.

“If you feel that your father or mother who are 80 or 90 years old please just take them to your family physician,” he said.