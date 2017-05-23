Man re-arrested, faces 14 new charges in child sexual abuse investigation

Police have re-arrested and issued new charges against a 42-year-old man after more alleged victims have come forward in an ongoing child sexual abuse investigation.

Police allege that a man met a 15-year-old boy on the Internet in the fall of 2016.

Between August 2016 and February 2017, a man allegedly lured the boy to meet for a sexual purpose. Police say the teen was also sent sexually explicit material.

Najeeb Saad was re-arrested May 17 and charged with an additional 14 offences, including three counts of sexual assault and one count of luring a child under the age of 16.

Investigators said two new charges were also laid in connection with the first arrest.

Saad was arrested and charged in March 2016 with two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and luring a child under the age of 16.

At the time, police said a 14-year-old boy had been lured through a social media dating app.

Officers were notified by the youth’s parents March 19 that their son had been interacting with a man online which he believed was a boy his own age.

Saad is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court June 7.

Police fear there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from David Shum