Evacuation orders lifted in south Okanagan

Evacuation orders for 12 homeowners near Oliver have been rescinded.

All residents living along Tinhorn Creek can return to their properties, but remain on evacuation alert.

Additional evacuation alerts are in effect for properties along Testalinden Creek, south of Oliver, and Twin Lakes, west of Kaleden.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is asking residents to watch local creeks for debris.

If residents see a creek moving larger branches, trees or boulders, they should call the provincial emergency hotline at 1-800-663-3456.