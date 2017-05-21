More evacuations in the Okanagan near Oliver and Westside Road

An evacuation order has been issued for 11 propertied south of Oliver along Tinhorn Creek.

On Saturday afternoon, a flood in Tinhorn Creek dragged debris downstream that partially blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek.

RCMP officers are evacuating residents and seasonal labourers off of the properties.

Highway 97, which passes through the evacuation order area, remains open.

Residents are asked to shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than freezers and refrigerators.

Gates should be closed but not locked.

A precautionary evacuation alert has also been issued for an additional four properties south of Tinhorn Creek.

Two homes have also been evacuated on the North Westside near Vernon.

A small landslide came down on Marchbank Road off Westside Road, north of Killiney Beach.

No one was injured.

Geotechnical evaluations are being conducted.

One home was not occupied and a family of three living in the second home has been referred to Emergency Support Services in Vernon.