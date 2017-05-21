Possible random sexual assault of child in broad daylight: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating what appears to be a random sexual assault of a young boy in an alley Saturday morning

In a news release late Saturday night, police said a five-year-old boy was riding his bike in an alley in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive S.W. around 10 a.m. when he happened upon a man who was looking in garbage cans.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS) the boy had a brief conversation with the man who subsequently sexually assaulted him.

Investigators said the man let the child leave, and that the boy went home and told his parents who called police immediately.

Police confirmed they searched the area and took one man into custody, however they do not believe he is the man responsible for the assault.

CPS has release CCTV footage from the area, and are trying to identify the man in the photo.

The suspect is described as around 50 years old with grey hair and a short beard. He was wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and was carrying a black garbage bag.