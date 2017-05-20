Justin Trudeau photobombs Vancouver students at prom

During his trips to British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has seemed to have a knack for stumbling upon people as they celebrate personal milestones.

A shirtless Trudeau photobombed a wedding on a beach in Tofino last August, a moment that was widely shared on social media.

WATCH: Trudeau photobombs a beach wedding in B.C.

During his most recent visit to B.C., Trudeau appears to have photobombed a group of high school students at their prom.

Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer, tweeted out a photo Friday that showed Trudeau jogging past a group of teenagers in formal wear.

Scotti’s photo makes it seem as though Trudeau passed by the students unnoticed, but a separate Instagram photo shows the prime minister posing for a photo with the students.



Story continues below #VCProm2017 A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on May 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Earlier that day, Trudeau was at a Surrey recreation centre to promote his government’s Canada Child Benefit. He met with parents and played with a large rainbow parachute with a group of rambunctious children.

He then met with supporters inside a Filipino restaurant in Surrey before visiting Abbotsford’s Gur Sikh Temple, which was founded in 1912.

Earlier in the week, he travelled to Washington state to promote Canada’s growing technology industry to major multinational companies, joining top business leaders inside the closed-door Microsoft CEO Summit.

— With files from The Canadian Press