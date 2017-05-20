Crime
May 20, 2017 6:13 pm
Updated: May 20, 2017 6:22 pm

Colorado man accused of castrating transgender woman in her apartment

By Staff The Associated Press
James Lowell Pennington was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury.

James Lowell Pennington was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury.

Denver Police Department via AP
A A

DENVER – Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.

A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman’s wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.

The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.

READ MORE: Ontario plans gender-neutral birth certificates

The affidavit says the testicles could not have been reattached because of the lag between the procedure and the 911 call.

Pennington was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first degree assault causing serious bodily injury and is jailed without bond.

It was unclear whether Pennington has a lawyer. No one answered the jail telephone Saturday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
castrate
castrating
Castration
castration procedure
Denver
genitalia
medical license
surgical
testicles
Transgender
Transgender Rights
transgender woman
transphobia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News