13-year-old the prime suspect in stolen SUV crime spree: Calgary police
Police continue to investigate a stolen vehicle crime spree involving four teenagers and the prime suspect is just 13-years-old.
Officers believe a 13-year-old boy was driving an SUV stolen out of Calgary’s southeast.
Three other minors were in the vehicle when it slammed into a parked truck, causing extensive damage.
Officers said they surrounded the scene and the teens were all arrested.
The teens are also suspected of pepper-spraying two people at random as they drove around in the SUV.
No major injuries were reported in either the pepper-spraying or crash.
Police said charges are pending.
