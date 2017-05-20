Teen struck at Kelowna convenience store

A teen was taken to Kelowna General Hospital Friday afternoon following an accident in a convenience store parking lot.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m. outside the 7/11 store at Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue.

The teen was struck by a car that jumped the curb, according to RCMP.

His injuries are believed to be minor.

His companion was shaken up but uninjured.

No word on what charges, if any, the driver might face.