Evacuation alert for Twin Lakes properties

A local state of emergency and an evacuation alert has been issued in the Twin Lakes area near Kaleden.

Nine properties are affected.

If an evacuation becomes necessary, people will be given as much notice as possible, but residents are being told to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, and paperwork should be gathered together.

Anyone who needs assistance in evacuating can call 250-492-0237.