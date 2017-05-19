More than 175 ornamental flower vases stolen from Surrey cemetery

Staff at a cemetery in Surrey are calling the theft of more than 175 ornamental flower vases, which are considered cherished family items, from gravesites a “reprehensible act.”

Arbor Memorial-Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery staff were contacted by police after a mother visiting her son’s grave on April 26 noticed the bronze vase used for holding flowers had been taken. It was then discovered there were many other gravesites that had their memorial vases stolen.

Police believe the theft happened over the previous few days at the cemetery, which is located in the Newton area of Surrey at 14644 72nd Ave. Surrey RCMP are leading the investigation and, along with Arbor Memorial, are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for the metallic bronze-coloured vases.

Mounties suspect the distinct-looking vases were likely stolen by metal thieves, who would then sell them as scrap metal for cash.

“It’s hard to imagine someone stooping this low for personal gain,” Surrey RCMP Corp. Scotty Schumann said in a release.

“If you see any of these bronze vases or know someone that has a large quantity of them, police would like to hear from you as soon as possible.”

The funeral home’s general manager, Justin Schultz, said they’re extremely upset about the theft and hopes “the person responsible for the reprehensible act does the right thing and returns these cherished family items. Valley View has implemented several measures to increase safety for family and friends visiting our grounds.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.