‘Come From Away’ to take off on North American tour in 2018
Canadian musical “Come From Away” will embark on a North American tour beginning next year.
The award-winning show will launch its tour at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.
Additional cities have not yet been announced.
The 9/11-inspired musical also announced an extension of its current Broadway showcase, with tickets now available for performances through May 20, 2018.
A third production of “Come From Away” will be staged at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning on Feb. 13, 2018.
Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away” is set in Gander, N.L., following the 9/11 attacks.
