‘Come From Away’ to take off on North American tour in 2018

Canadian musical “Come From Away” will embark on a North American tour beginning next year.

The award-winning show will launch its tour at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

Additional cities have not yet been announced.

The 9/11-inspired musical also announced an extension of its current Broadway showcase, with tickets now available for performances through May 20, 2018.

A third production of “Come From Away” will be staged at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning on Feb. 13, 2018.

Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away” is set in Gander, N.L., following the 9/11 attacks.