Canada
March 15, 2017 5:34 am
Updated: March 15, 2017 5:35 am

Justin Trudeau to watch Canadian musical ‘Come From Away’ in New York City

By Staff The Canadian Press

The cast from Come From Away is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian musical has scored critical raves in its official Broadway debut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A A

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be heading to Broadway tonight for a performance of Canadian 9/11-inspired musical “Come From Away.”

Trudeau previously announced on Twitter that he planned to attend the show with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and that he was “looking forward to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best.”

Story continues below

Created by husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away” is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

READ MORE: Canadian play ‘Come From Away’ earning rave reviews south of the border

The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size after local residents sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed following the tragedy.

“Come From Away” had its official Broadway opening on Sunday, which was followed by widespread critical raves from publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Chicago Tribune.

READ MORE: ‘Hamilton’ breaks Broadway record following Mike Pence debacle

Prior to its arrival on the Great White Way, the homegrown production had earned strong reviews as it criss-crossed the continent with shows in La Jolla, Calif., Washington, D.C., Seattle and Toronto.
Report an error
911
Broadway
Canadian musical
Come From Away
Gander Newfoundland
Justin Trudeau
New York City
Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News