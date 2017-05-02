Canadian play chronicling aftermath of Sept. 11 attacks nominated for 7 Tony awards

The Canadian theatrical production “Come From Away” has received seven Tony nominations including a nod for best musical.

The show’s creators, husband-and-wife team David Hein and Irene Sankoff, were also nominated for best score and best book for a musical, while Christopher Ashley is up for best musical director, and Jenn Colella is in the running for best actress in a musical.

Howell Binkley was also nominated for best lighting design in a musical, and Kelly Devine was nominated for best choreography in a musical.

“Come From Away” is set in the remote East Coast town of Gander, N.L., during the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Gander’s population doubled as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Kevin Spacey will host the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 11.