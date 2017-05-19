Model allegedly fired from Louis Vuitton show after being told to ‘starve’ herself

A Danish model is speaking out against French fashion house Louis Vuitton after she says she was fired from one of their shows for being too big, despite only being a size four.

On Thursday, Ulrikke Hoyer took to her social media pages where she revealed the alleged details leading up to her dismissal from a cruise show in Japan and how it had affected her both physically and mentally.

According to her posts, casting agents had reached out to Hoyer in April for a casting call. Initially she didn’t want to go because her measurements didn’t meet Louis Vuitton standards. But after some convincing from the agents, she flew to Paris the next day for a fitting where she tried on a dress and a coat.

By the time Hoyer was back in her own clothes, she was told she got the job.

“I was excited to go to Japan and happy to know that even though I wasn’t in my skinniest ‘show-shape,’ Louis Vuitton would still have me in their show,” she wrote on Facebook. “Meanwhile, I was working very hard to get my measurements back to ‘right’ [it gets harder and harder each time, it is like my body is working against my hard work, doesn’t respond like it used to].”

Hoyer, whose hips were 92 cm, had managed to shrink her hips half a centimetre before her next fitting in Tokyo. She was happy.

The 20-year-old then said she hopped on a plane, flew 23 hours to Tokyo and had her fitting.

That night, however, Hoyer got a call from her agent who told her she had to go to another fitting the next day because of issues with her previous fitting.

“Later that night, my French agent called me and told me that Alexa [the casting agent] had said that there had been some problems during the fitting,” she said on Facebook. “According to her, I had ‘a very bloated stomach,’ ‘bloated face,’ and urged me to starve myself with this statement: ‘Ulrikke needs to drink only water for the next 24 hours.’”

Hoyer was shocked but complied, even though her lack of food was beginning to impact her.

“I woke up at 2 a.m. and was extremely hungry,” Hoyer revealed. “The breakfast started at 6:30 a.m. – I had the absolute minimum. I was afraid to meet [my casting agent] so my luck, she didn’t arrive until 8 a.m., when my plate was taken off the table. She said ‘Good morning,’ to me and the other girls and looked at me, then down on my non-existent plate and up at me again. She was checking if I had been eating food.”

The show was scheduled for May 14, but Hoyer never made it to her next fitting because the fashion house had chosen to cancel her. Three hours later, she was on a plane back home to Copenhagen.

“What should have been a truly amazing and unique experience ended up being a very humiliating experience,” she said. “Such lack of respect and decency have led me to decide that I will never work under such conditions again.”

She added, “This is not about me being cancelled from a show, I’ve tried that before… You win some and you [lose] some, that’s the game. But I cannot accept the ‘normality’ in the behaviour of people like this. They find pleasure in power over young girls and will go to the extreme to force an eating disorder on you.”

Global News has reached out to Louis Vuitton for comment Friday morning but has yet to hear back.

Hoyer is just the latest among a long list of models who have been fired from gigs because they didn’t meet impossible weight standards.

Among the most notable was size-eight model Flippa Hamilton who was hired as the featured model for the 2009 Blue Label Ralph Lauren campaign. The campaign, however, was deemed controversial because her body was photoshopped to look much skinnier than what it was. That same year, she was let go from the fashion house. Hamilton claims it was because of her weight, however, Polo Ralph Lauren had denied the claim, The Daily Mail reported.