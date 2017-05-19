Canada
May 19, 2017 10:56 am

RCMP labour trial hears that Mounties showed due diligence on deploying rifles

By Staff The Canadian Press

A resident of a boarding house is evacuated by emergency response officers as they search a building in Moncton, N.B. on Thursday, June 5, 2014.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A lawyer for the RCMP says evidence at its Labour Code trial stemming from a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., will show the force exercised due diligence in rolling out its carbine rifles program.

The RCMP is accused of allegedly failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

Carbine rifles were not available the night of June 4, 2014, and Crown witnesses have testified the weapons could have made a difference in the shootings that killed three Mounties and wounded two others.

In his opening statement today, defence lawyer Ian Carter said the RCMP exercised due diligence in rolling out the carbine program by studying the issue carefully.

Carter also says evidence will show the RCMP had high quality training in place at the time of the shooting.

The RCMP approved the C8 carbines in September 2011.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

