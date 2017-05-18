Man found in serious condition after shooting in northwest Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Kipling Avenue and Redcliff Boulevard, north of Rexdale Boulevard, before 10 p.m.
Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound. Toronto Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Minutes earlier, police said officers received reports of gunfire in the Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive area, south of Albion Road. Police said they received reports of “many” gunshots being heard and a group of men running. As of 11 p.m., police were unable to confirm if a shooting took place at the scene.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News 23 Division officers are investigating both reports, but police are unable to say if the reported incidents are connected.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.