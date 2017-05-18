Man found in serious condition after shooting in northwest Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Kipling Avenue and Redcliff Boulevard, north of Rexdale Boulevard, before 10 p.m.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound. Toronto Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

SHOOTING:

Kipling Av + Redcliff Bl

-Police assisting with emergency run

-Male victim believed to be late teens or early 20's

Minutes earlier, police said officers received reports of gunfire in the Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive area, south of Albion Road. Police said they received reports of “many” gunshots being heard and a group of men running. As of 11 p.m., police were unable to confirm if a shooting took place at the scene.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News 23 Division officers are investigating both reports, but police are unable to say if the reported incidents are connected.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Finch Av + Kendleton Dr

-Many shots heard

-Group of men running

-May be 2 groups shooting at each other

#879427

