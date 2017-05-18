Awaiting judge’s decision after union fights STC closure

It’s a waiting game now, as the judge weighs in on arguments made at Court of Queen’s Bench Thursday, over pending Saskatchewan Transportation Corporation (STC) closures.

The union that represents STC workers said earlier this month they are seeking an injunction to stop the provincial government from shutting down the Crown-owned bus service.

James Fyshe, the lawyer representing the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1374 argued against provincial government lawyers.

READ MORE: Union seeks injunction to block shutdown of Saskatchewan Transportation Company

Fyshe said the provincial government violated the Canada Labour Code and Crown Protection Act. He argued they didn’t give enough notice and a joint planning committee should have been established.

The injunction would force the government to keep STC open until all provisions of the act are met.

“It gives us an opportunity to try to convince the company and the government that their decision is misguided, and they are going to have to listen to us, and to this point in time they’ve ignored us. So we are hopeful that if we win this case they will have to come talk to us in a serious way.” Fyshe said.

The provincial government lawyers declined to comment, but said in court there is no statutory duty to fund these crown corporations.

The provincial government announced in March that it would close STC, putting 224 people out of work. The judge is expected to be back in court next week with a decision.

READ MORE: From partiers to patients: Sask. businesses adapting to fill STC void