Union representing STC workers taking provincial gov’t to court over closure

The union, which represents Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) workers, says it is taking the provincial government to court over the planned closure of the bus service.

During the release of the 2017-18 budget, the provincial government announced that operating and capital subsidies to the STC would end and passenger services would cease at the end of May.

Saskatchewan Crown Investments Minister Joe Hargrave said the company was forecast to require more than $85 million in subsidies to continue operating the next five years and funds could be put to better use elsewhere.

In an email to media on Tuesday afternoon, the Amalgamated Transit Local 1374 (ATU Local 1374) said it has brought a court action that challenges the authority of the government to close down STC.

The email also references an appearance at the Court of Queen’s Bench for Saskatchewan in Regina on Thursday morning.

The province responded with a statement the read “the Government of Saskatchewan has the authority to wind up the affairs of STC and will be advancing that position before the court in response to the ATU’s injunction.”

On March 22, the government said 224 staff would be impacted by the closure and employees would receive fair treatment in accordance with corporate policies.