Manitoba RCMP charge 17-year-old in connection to death in Shamattawa

A 17-year-old man from Thompson, Man. was charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP officers were called to a home in Shamattawa, Man. after reports of an “aggravated assault”, according to an RCMP news release.

A 28-year-old man was transported to the nursing station with life threatening injuries. He later died.

The 17-year-old man will be appearing in Thompson Provincial court Thursday.