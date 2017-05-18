Manitoba RCMP charge 17-year-old in connection to death in Shamattawa
A 17-year-old man from Thompson, Man. was charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP officers were called to a home in Shamattawa, Man. after reports of an “aggravated assault”, according to an RCMP news release.
A 28-year-old man was transported to the nursing station with life threatening injuries. He later died.
The 17-year-old man will be appearing in Thompson Provincial court Thursday.
