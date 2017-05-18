Nova Scotia adds 10-year-old unsolved murder to rewards program

A 10-year-old homicide case has been added to a Nova Scotia program that offers rewards to help crack unsolved major crimes.
Edwin Michael Thomas Forgeron was found dead in Halifax on March 9th, 2007.
READ MORE: 3 Halifax homicides in 2016 added to major unsolved crimes rewards list
Police say they’re hoping that adding the case to the rewards program will motivate someone to listen to their conscience and come forward with what they know.
The Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program offers up to $150,000 to anyone who shares information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in each particular homicide case.
