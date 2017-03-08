3 Halifax homicides in 2016 added to major unsolved crimes rewards list

Three homicides that occurred in the fall of 2016 have been added to Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes rewards list as the province takes “additional steps” to solve the crimes.

The province hopes the $450,000 total available provides incentive for people with information about the killings of three men to come forward.

Rickey Walker, 48, was found by police at about 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 1 behind John McNeil Elementary School in Dartmouth after he called police to say he had been shot. He was transported to hospital where he later died. An autopsy confirmed the death as a homicide.

Terrence Patrick Izzard, 58, was found with life-threatening injuries in the Cragg Avenue area on Nov. 14 shortly after 11 p.m. after police received a report of shots fired. His death was ruled as a homicide following an autopsy.

Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer, 22, was found shot inside a vehicle near the corner of Falkland and Gottingen streets on Nov. 21 just before 11 p.m. after police responded to several calls of shots fired. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. A police investigation ruled Keizer’s death as a homicide.

Up to $150,000 could be awarded for information on each of the three homicides.

“Each death by violence is painful for the family and community involved,” said Justice Minister Diana Whalen in a government news release Wednesday.

It’s not the first time homicides in 2016 were placed on the rewards list. Four cases – that of Joseph Cameron, Tyler Richards, Naricho Clayton and Daverico Downey – were added to the list last May.

Supt. Jim Perrin, officer-in-charge of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, said in the release the hope is the monetary incentive will “encourage people who have information on the cases to do the right thing.”

Perrin told reporters last year that the program has led to a success before.

Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

A person who provides information is required to give their name and contact information. They may also be asked to testify in court.