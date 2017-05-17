Cyclist taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being ‘doored’ in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after being ‘doored’ near Kensington Market Wednesday evening.
Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was travelling along Dundas Street West near Denison Avenue, east of Bathurst Street, just before 8:45 p.m. when he crashed into a vehicle door.
The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said. A spokesperson said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.
Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 14 Division at 416-808-1400.
