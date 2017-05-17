Container homes taking off in Kelowna

Randy Maradyn of High Road off Gordon Dr. can now boast he owns the largest container home in Kelowna.

“I’m the first with this type of unit. It’s a two bedroom, 702 square foot unit. There is only one other in town. It’s one bedroom,” Maradyn said.

The builder is Devon Siebenga of Honomobo Shipping Container Homes who got his permit within 10 days — a fraction of what it would take in other cities.

“Not 10 business days, 10 days. In the City of Vancouver you’re six to eight months for a permit, minimum,” Siebenga said.

The container home will be used as a carriage house. Maradyn plans on renting it out and figures it will be a hit with the younger generation.

“With millennials and the younger people, they’re interested in smaller, more effective use of space,” Maradyn said.

Of course, everybody wants to know — how much did it cost Maradyn to build it?

“The cost of the unit, all in, will be competitive with stick-built. It will be in the $225,000 range,” he said.