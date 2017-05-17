Former Dartmouth South PC candidate Jad Crnogorac will continue campaign

The candidate ousted by the Progressive Conservative Party on Tuesday over online posts says she plans to continue her run to become MLA for Dartmouth South in the Nova Scotia election.

Jad Crnogorac was booted by the party for controversial posts making light of date rape and the killing of Eric Garner by police in the United States.

Under the Elections Act, Crnogorac remains as a candidate under the PC banner as nominees cannot withdraw, resign or be removed from the ballot once nominations close.

Should she win in the riding of Dartmouth South, however, Crnogorac said she will resign from the PCs and sit as an independent.

She said details from Elections Nova Scotia are still unclear.