Flood risk forces more evacuations near Merritt

Flooding concerns on the Upper Nicola Band, roughly 30 kilometers away from Merritt, have forced another 18 people from their homes.

An evacuation order was issued Tuesday night for seven homes in the Upper Nicola community in addition to the 11 properties (and 40 residents) evacuated last week.

Another 102 residents along with four RV parks along Nicola Lake are under an evacuation alert.

An Emergency Operations Centre is open at the Upper Nicola Health Office.

The evacuees are able to access Emergency Social Services for help finding a place to stay.