‘Fargo’ Season 3 set sale in Calgary on Wednesday

Props from the third season of Fargo will be sold at a set sale in Calgary on Wednesday.

The sale will feature more than 1,000 items including furniture, costumes, Chirstmas decorations and knick-knacks.

Set decorator Rachel Nickerson said a lot of the items were purchased in Calgary.

“We have a lot of great vendors locally … I’d say 95 per cent of it comes from Calgary. It comes from thrift shops, it comes from salvage yards, it comes from high-end furniture stores.”

“We hope that someone locally here will just think it’s really cool and beautiful,” Nickerson added.

The Fargo television series is loosely based on the 1996 Coen brothers’ film by the same name.

The Fargo set sale will be held at the Calgary Film Centre and will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

With files from Gil Tucker and Dallas Flexhaug