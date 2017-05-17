Taxis flock to downtown: Record number of cruise ship passengers arriving in Vancouver

Taxis are lined up and ready but it could be difficult to get one in downtown Vancouver as a record number of cruise ship passengers are expected to arrive Wednesday and by this weekend.

Three cruise ships will be docking at the Canada Place terminal in the Port of Vancouver today – the Celebrity Solstice, the Volendam and the Radiance of the Seas – bringing 12,800 passengers in total.

Then on Saturday, May 20, a record number will arrive aboard the Emerald Princess, the Star Princess and the Nieuw Amsterdam, with 15,800 passengers in total.

Cruise passengers are expected to disembark between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Canada Place, meaning higher than normal traffic volumes are expected in the downtown core, along with an increased demand for taxis and public transportation.

Members of the Vancouver Police are on site helping to manage traffic and pedestrians to avoid congestion.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the City of Vancouver, Tourism Vancouver, the Vancouver Convention Centre and Vancouver taxi companies are also working together to help make the passengers’ disembarkation as smooth as possible.

The taxis are ready. 3 cruise ships arriving at @CanadaPlace today & Saturday could be a record day. More on @GlobalBCMorning @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/BSAltfzAKq — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) May 17, 2017

It is expected to be a banner year for the cruise ship industry.

Vancouver expects to welcome approximately 840,000 cruise passengers in 2017 on 237 vessel visits, which is a two per cent increase in passenger volume over 2016.

The cruise ship industry estimates an average of almost $3 million for each vessel is pumped into country’s economy. The 2016 cruise ship season directly generated nearly 7,000 jobs across Canada, $300 million in wages and contributed $840 million to the national GDP.

Passengers on the cruise ships are from all over the world but more than 60 per cent come from the United States.