Transportation Minister to speak on modernizing B.C.’s taxi industry

British Columbia’s Minister of Transportation is expected to make an announcement this morning about modernizing the taxi industry in British Columbia.

Todd Stone will be joined by Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for TransLink for the announcement.

While it is not clear what exactly the minister will announce, there has long been speculation that ride-sharing service Uber might be launching its operation in the province in the immediate future.

Those rumours were fueled by a job posting put up by Uber in Vancouver last month, looking for an onboarding specialist, who would liaise with drivers and help brand the company.

Uber has been lobbying the B.C. government for years to allow its ride-sharing service to operate in the province. It is a discussion that has pitted the taxi industry against the provincial government and could become an election issue.

Last October, the company said on its Twitter profile that although there is no Uber service in Vancouver yet, over 250,000 tourists have opened the Uber app in Vancouver so far, and over 200,000 British Columbians have Uber accounts.

But as of last month, the company was still saying there was no launch timeline for Vancouver yet.

Global News will be live streaming the announcement at 11 a.m. PT.

More to come.