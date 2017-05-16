Abbotsford police release PSA for Canada Road Safety Week

The Abbotsford police department are releasing a public service announcement for this year’s nationwide Road Safety Week which targets a different form of high-risk driving.

The PSA comes in the form of surveillance video from a crash in September 2015.



All people involved in the crash were all 20 years-old or under.

The video shows the pick up truck stopping at the red light so the pedestrians can cross. The group were at a marked crosswalk and the “walk” signal was on.

The driver who struck the pedestrians was intoxicated, speeding, and didn’t stop for the red light. He was convicted of impaired driving and fleeing the scene.

Miraculously, only one person was hospitalized and has recovered from his injuries. The victims’ families hope the video will motivate others to make better and safer choices.

The APD have often used video footage to help illustrate the need for improved road safety.

Canada Road Safety Week is a collaborative effort by law enforcers to target high-risk driving behaviours. High-risk driving includes: speeding, failing to yield, ignoring traffic control devices, following too closely and improper passing. ​