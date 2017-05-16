Assiniboine Park Zoo tiger euthanized

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is mourning after a tiger had to be euthanized.

In a Facebook post the zoo says Kendra, the matriarch Amur tiger, developed “progressive, age-related arthritis” two years ago.

She was managing and comfortable until her condition declined significantly over the past couple of weeks.

“Losing Kendra is like losing a member of the Assiniboine Park Zoo family and we are all in mourning. In particular, we would like to express our most heartfelt condolences to the Zookeepers who worked with her and cared for her every day. She was loved,” the zoo said in the Facebook post.

Kendra was born at the St. Louis Zoo in March of 1999 but arrived in Winnipeg May 14, 2007.

During her 18-year life, Kendra had two litters, one of which was at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.