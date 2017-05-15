‘If true, deeply disturbing’: How Republicans reacted to Trump and classified info
“If true, deeply disturbing.”
That was what Arizona Sen. John McCain tweeted after a Washington Post story said U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed “highly classified” information to Russian officials when they visited the Oval Office last week.
“I would say it’s disturbing but I think we’ve got to find out more before I could comment,” McCain told CNN. “I just can’t comment on every news story so but obviously … it’s not a good thing.”
His was just one of a number of reactions that came out of Republican politicians Monday, amid news that Trump discussed a terrorist threat by the Islamic State that was linked to the use of laptops on airplanes, as reported by the Post.
Florida congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen was more pointed in her response to the story.
She told CBS4 that she was “shocked, outraged, dismayed” about the Post‘s story, and said it calls Trump’s judgment into question.
Ros-Lehtinen also tweeted this:
And this is how New Jersey congressman Frank LoBiondo reacted:
The story had Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker calling on the White House to reverse what he called a “downward spiral,” according to Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post story was reportedly followed by some heated moments among some White House staffers, according to BuzzFeed reporter Adrian Carrasquillo.
