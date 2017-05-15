‘If true, deeply disturbing’: How Republicans reacted to Trump and classified info

“If true, deeply disturbing.”

That was what Arizona Sen. John McCain tweeted after a Washington Post story said U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed “highly classified” information to Russian officials when they visited the Oval Office last week.

“I would say it’s disturbing but I think we’ve got to find out more before I could comment,” McCain told CNN. “I just can’t comment on every news story so but obviously … it’s not a good thing.”

His was just one of a number of reactions that came out of Republican politicians Monday, amid news that Trump discussed a terrorist threat by the Islamic State that was linked to the use of laptops on airplanes, as reported by the Post.

Florida congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen was more pointed in her response to the story.

She told CBS4 that she was “shocked, outraged, dismayed” about the Post‘s story, and said it calls Trump’s judgment into question.

Ros-Lehtinen also tweeted this:

On @CBSMiami: no one should share classified information with nations like #Russia that have interests adverse to ours pic.twitter.com/BvLKA2wK5D — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) May 16, 2017

And this is how New Jersey congressman Frank LoBiondo reacted:

Sharing intel on mutual threat (ISIS) warranted at times & in President's purview, US must take every precaution to protect sources/methods — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 15, 2017

Media reports are deeply concerning & I will raise issue surrounding disclosure of classified info in @HouseIntelComm when we meet this week — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 15, 2017

The story had Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker calling on the White House to reverse what he called a “downward spiral,” according to Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur.

BOB CORKER: "The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order. It's got to happen." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 15, 2017

More Corker: "Obviously they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips w all that's happening." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 15, 2017

Meanwhile, the Washington Post story was reportedly followed by some heated moments among some White House staffers, according to BuzzFeed reporter Adrian Carrasquillo.