Saskatchewan provincial parks opening May long weekend

Saskatchewan’s camping season officially begins on Thursday, May 18 when provincial parks open for the May long weekend.

Officials are expecting another busy year after recording almost four-million visits in 2016.

“Saskatchewan people love their parks,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said in a statement.

“Whether it’s camping, fishing, relaxing on the beach or any of the other activities available, there is something for everyone in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks.”

There will be an alcohol ban at all provincial parks and recreation sites from May 18-22 inclusive, but cottages and commercial businesses in provincial parks are not affected.

The ban is also in place for some regional parks.

Officials also cautioned that some parks will have reduced services and there may be precautionary drinking water advisories in place.

Full details on available services for spring camping can be found online at SaskParks.

It was also announced on Monday that there will be free entry at all provincial parks on July 1, 2017 to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, and again on July 15, 2017 for Canada’s Parks Day.