CAA Saskatchewan stresses road safety for fun May long weekend for all

Victoria Day long weekend plans are coming together and that means road trips for many Saskatchewan drivers.

According to CAA Saskatchewan, now is the time to check vehicles to help ensure they’re 100 per cent ready for the commute to and from May long weekend destinations.

The return of warmer temperatures also means the addition of motorcycles, campers and boat trailers to highway traffic.

Here are some safety tips for drivers from CAA Saskatchewan:

Share travel plans with someone;

Check weather and road condition before departure;

Remember to slow to 60 kilometres per hour on Saskatchewan highways when passing tow truck operators and emergency workers;

Eliminate driver distractions such as mobile phones;

Seat belts should be worn by all occupants and children’s car or booster seats must be properly installed;

Lone drivers, pull over safely to make phone calls, text or review maps; and

If overtired, stop regularly for breaks or appoint a second driver.

Automotive and recreation vehicle tips:

Check tires for uneven tread wear, damage and proper inflation;

Check the brake fluid, the coolant and oil plus window washer fluids;

Remember to check radiator hoses, examine belts as well as windshield wipers;

Vehicle batteries should also be checked; and

Recreational vehicles, boat trailers and camper trailers should be checked. The wheel lug nuts need the proper torque to make sure they do not come loose. Wheel bearings should be greased and adjusted annually and trailer suspension springs also need to be inspected.

Last but not least, don’t drink and drive.

Impaired driving is the number one contributing factor in fatal crashes in the province, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance. In 2015, there were 54 deaths in 1,183 alcohol/drug-related collisions.

Throughout May, police are focusing on drivers under the influence and will be enforcing impaired driving laws.

