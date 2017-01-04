Campers can reserve spots at Saskatchewan provincial parks in April

Outdoor enthusiasts itching to book campsites at Saskatchewan provincial parks can mark their calendars on when they can go online to book their spots.

Reservations for the 2017 season can be made starting April 4..

“We know that families are excited to plan their next visit and we look forward to providing them with the high quality experience they have come to expect,” Saskatchewan’s Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Ken Cheveldayoff said in a statement.

“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks continue to grow in popularity, setting a new visitation record of nearly four million visits in 2016.”

Reservations will be staggered over a 10-day period with different parks becoming available on different days.

Each day starting at 6:40 a.m. CT, people attempting to access the reservation website will be placed in a queue waiting area. When reservations open at 7 a.m., people in the queue will be admitted based on a random number they are assigned.

After 7 a.m., people attempting to access the website will be placed at the end of the line.

The schedule for reservations is as follows:

April 4: Blackstrap, Pike Lake;

April 5: Buffalo Pound, Danielson, Douglas;

April 6: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine;

April 7: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake;

April 8: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain;

April 9: Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park;

April 10: The Battlefords, Saskatchewan Landing;

April 11: Meadow Lake;

April 12: Bronson Forest Recreation Site, Chitek Lake Recreation Site, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake; and

April 13: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills.

Applications for seasonal camping between the May long weekend and Sept. 30 are available online. The deadline to apply is Feb. 2 and campsites will be awarded on Feb. 6 via a lottery system.

Fee adjustments are also coming in 2017 to combat increasing operation costs at its provincial parks (see below).

Officials said the increased user fees will cover less than 70 per cent of the total cost to operate Saskatchewan’s provincial parks.