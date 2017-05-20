Time magazine cover shown to Trump in a briefing was a Photoshopped fake

It’s true that there was talk in the 1970s about a coming ice age. (Also, killer bees. Remember the killer bees?)

However, Time didn’t publish a cover story in 1977 with an appealing penguin, titled “How To Survive The Coming Ice Age.” That cover is a pretty dodgy Photoshop adaptation of a 2007 issue. (Time compares real and fake here.)

The fake cover, with a real one from 2006 warning about global warming are used by climate change skeptics to show that there was talk of global cooling in the 1970s and talk of global warming now, so global warming is not a thing. (This doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, I recognize.)

The hoax made a surprise appearance at the White House, Politico reported this week, when an adviser briefing Donald Trump showed him the fake 1977 cover with the real 2006 cover, presenting it as an example of media hypocrisy.

Politico’s White House sources said that Trump reacts in an unfiltered way to news clippings that are put in front of him: “A news story tucked into Trump’s hands at the right moment can torpedo an appointment or redirect the president’s entire agenda. Current and former Trump officials say Trump can react volcanically to negative press clips, especially those with damaging leaks, becoming engrossed in finding out where they originated.”

Speaking to Politico, a White House official defended the fabrication as “fake but accurate,” on the basis that there was concern in the 1970s about global cooling.

