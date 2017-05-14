Crime
May 14, 2017 10:52 pm
Updated: May 14, 2017 11:06 pm

Toronto police detonate suspicious package found in school

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Neighbours shocked as Toronto police detonated a suspicious package found outside a local west-end school Sunday evening.

Toronto police detonated a suspicious package that was discovered at a local school.

Police were called to St. Eugene Catholic school in the city’s northwest end on Sunday after reports of three teens playing with a package in the school yard.

After several hours police moved the package to safe location and detonated it.

Police say they don’t know what was in the package or whether it was dangerous but will have the remains tested.

