Young Lethbridge boy makes waves in the sport of disc golf

A young Lethbridge boy is making waves in the sport of disc golf. Noah Higgins is one of the youngest to compete provincially in the men’s advanced category of the Alberta Tour.

“I lived across the street from the course and I was always begging my mom to buy me discs and take me,” Higgins said. “Finally one day it happened and I was hooked.”

That was just over three years ago. Last year the 14-year-old competed as an intermediate, consistently finishing in the top three.

He’s also the only junior Canadian registered for this summer’s 2017 PDGA Amateur and Junior Disc Golf World Championships in Illinois.

“We’re going to go a little bit early and practice all the courses. I’m going to hope for middle of the pack, but really on the inside I’m hoping I’ll do better,” Higgins said.

While the sport may look a lot like Frisbee, it has similar rules as regular golf. Players target a basket and the fewer throws it takes to make it in, the better.

Bridge City Gunners Disc Golf Club in Lethbridge and other clubs across the province are currently fundraising to help Higgins get to worlds.

“We’re doing what we can to put some stuff together to help him along his way there,” president Rob Pohl said. “On club nights we’re going to be doing little stuff to try and get donations from people to support wherever we can.”

Along with support, the club couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s really awesome. It’s great for our club and Alberta as a whole as far as the disc golf community goes, which is growing,” Pohl said. “Alberta’s eye is on Noah.”

Currently, Lethbridge only has one disc golf course at Nicholas Sheran Park, but Pohl says that could change.

“There will be one as I understand in the new Uplands Park when it’s finished, but that’s a few years away still,” he said. “So I’m not sure how it will all play out, but that’s what we’re being told.”

Pohl hopes the new course design has some slight changes.

“We’d like to see maybe a smaller course that’s maybe a bit more family friendly, something where they could see every basket every time they step to a tee box and shorter throws and stuff, just to make it more accessible for a larger group of people,” he said.

With his success, Higgins hopes to inspire more young people to get involved.

“Come out with mom and dad or whatever and just try it out, I guarantee you’ll like it,” Noah said.