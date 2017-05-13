20-year-old man charged after vehicle found in Credit River

A 20-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle was found in Credit River in Brampton, on Saturday morning.

Peel police said a call came in around 7 a.m. about a car in the river. Brampton police, fire and EMS attended to the scene and found the vehicle unoccupied.

Police were able to track down the owner and an arrest was made.

The man was charged with obstructing justice and taking an automobile without consent.