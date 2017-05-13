Crime
May 13, 2017 10:14 am
Updated: May 13, 2017 10:58 am

SIU investigating after vehicle crashes into Scarborough home

By Web Writer  Global News

A vehicle crash into a Scarborough home late Friday night. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

Jeremy Cohn/ Global News
A A

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Scarborough late Friday.

Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Staines Road around 11:40 p.m.

The vehicle hit the natural gas meter of the home, but firefighters were able to stop the leak.

The Special Investigations Unit said a 28-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital.

The SIU has assigned five investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to examine the circumstances of this incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Into Home
Crime
Scarborough
Toronto car crash
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News