SIU investigating after vehicle crashes into Scarborough home

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Scarborough late Friday.

Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Staines Road around 11:40 p.m.

The vehicle hit the natural gas meter of the home, but firefighters were able to stop the leak.

The Special Investigations Unit said a 28-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital.

The SIU has assigned five investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to examine the circumstances of this incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.