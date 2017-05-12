Joshua Mitchell to be sentenced for manslaughter in fatal Calgary gas-and-dash hit and run

A sentencing date has been scheduled for late summer for the Calgary man convicted in a fatal gas-and-dash hit and run.

On May 5, a jury found Joshua Mitchell not guilty of the second-degree murder of Calgary mother Maryam Rashidi, instead convicting him of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Watch below: Joshua Mitchell was found guilty of manslaughter in a fatal Calgary gas-and-dash hit and run. Nancy Hixt reports.

The jury also found Mitchell guilty of hit and run, theft of fuel and possession of stolen property (truck).

Rashidi died after being run over June 7, 2015.

READ MORE: ‘She was the best thing I had’: Husband mourns hit-and-run victim

She was working at the Centex on 16 Avenue in northwest Calgary and ran after a truck that took off without paying for $113 worth of fuel.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

It’s expected victim impact statements will be presented in court that day.