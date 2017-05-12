Quebec floods: Jacques-Bizard Bridge reopens traffic to Île Bizard

Jacques-Bizard Bridge was reopened Thursday, reconnecting Île Bizard to the island of Montreal.

Schools have been reopened, but streets remain flooded and commuters from Île Bizard have been dealing intense traffic.

Ile Bizard seen terrible traffic past few days as flooding closed streets, this was a bad corner. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/InTHVMtIeB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 12, 2017

Just one lane was open on the boulevard for most of the week, snarling traffic to the point that some people decided to walk across the bridge to the island of Montreal.

“Even the bus driver told me, ‘don’t waste an Opus ticket. I probably won’t get off the island,'” said Summer Gittens, a commuter.

With open schools but no running buses, Audra Jeffries packed neighbourhood kids into her minivan in an effort to get them to John Rennie High School.

“Streets are starting to dry up in the area, but what’s happened is that traffic has really started to back up. It’s quite a situation,” she told Global News.

By this morning, police were controlling traffic at the corner of Cherrier and Jacques-Bizard. Bbad choke point before. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/TaTtbN86ZC — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 12, 2017

“Traffic backed up for hours,” Gittens said.