Quebec floods: Jacques-Bizard Bridge reopens traffic to Île Bizard
Jacques-Bizard Bridge was reopened Thursday, reconnecting Île Bizard to the island of Montreal.
Schools have been reopened, but streets remain flooded and commuters from Île Bizard have been dealing intense traffic.
Just one lane was open on the boulevard for most of the week, snarling traffic to the point that some people decided to walk across the bridge to the island of Montreal.
“Even the bus driver told me, ‘don’t waste an Opus ticket. I probably won’t get off the island,'” said Summer Gittens, a commuter.
With open schools but no running buses, Audra Jeffries packed neighbourhood kids into her minivan in an effort to get them to John Rennie High School.
“Streets are starting to dry up in the area, but what’s happened is that traffic has really started to back up. It’s quite a situation,” she told Global News.
“Traffic backed up for hours,” Gittens said.
“There were a lot of people who were worried they were going to close the bridge and no one would be able to leave Île Bizard.”
