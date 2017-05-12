Calgary police seek witness to dangerous driving on Deerfoot Trail

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a black Dodge Caravan after some dangerous driving on Deerfoot Trail earlier this week.

The driver of the Caravan is thought to have witnessed the incident, which happened in the southbound lanes on Tuesday, May 9 at around noon.

Police allege two speeding vehicles were cutting off other drivers and tailgating as they changed lanes and drove erratically.

The vehicles involved in the dangerous driving incident were a white Dodge Ram truck and a green four-door Lexus with tinted windows.

Dashcam video released by police appears to show the Lexus being followed closely by the Dodge Ram truck as it travels southbound on Deerfoot Trail.

At one point, the two vehicles slow to a near stop in the middle of the busy thoroughfare. Other vehicles slow behind them and swerve out of the way.

The car then swerves across two lanes of traffic and a painted median, narrowly missing two trucks and a road sign.

The driver of the truck is described as being a man in his early 30s wearing a ball cap and sunglasses. The driver of the Lexus is described as being a man in his early 20s.

In a news release, police explained they were hoping to speak to the driver of the Caravan, who slammed on their brakes to avoid hitting the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Heide Pearson