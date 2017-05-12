U.K. Green Party’s latest campaign video is a bizarre parody of classic board game commercials

With less than a month to go before voters in the U.K. head to the polls to elect a new government, the Green Party has released a bizarre new campaign video that presents British politics as a game “nobody wins.”

READ MORE: British Prime Minister Theresa May defends decision to call snap election

The party’s ad presents the U.K.’s political system as a board game from the ’80s that is “fun for all the family,” except “if you are under 18.”

Unfortunately, the game only allows for two teams “thanks to the last dodgy coalition,” something the Green Party is hoping to change when ballots are cast June 8.

The campaign video also poked fun at several major events that led Prime Minister Theresa May to call for a snap general election on April 18, including Brexit.

“Campaign tactic: You just plastered your campaign bus with big fat lie … take a bonus turn,” one of the fictitious game’s reward cards jests — a clear jab at the “Vote Yes” campaign’s bus, which was embellished with a claim that the U.K. sent £350 million a week to the European Union. Brexit supporters insisted that money could be better spent on Britain’s National Health Service.

The Green Party picked up only two seats in the 2015 general election and according to a Telegraph poll, they are only pulling in about three per cent of the vote currently. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party continues to hold a double-digit lead in the polls.

READ MORE: British PM Theresa May to visit Queen Elizabeth II, start election campaign

Britain’s main opposition leader has accused May of pandering to an “erratic” U.S. administration, as defence and security take centre stage in the U.K. election campaign.

May was the first world leader to visit Donald Trump after his inauguration, and has stressed the importance of the trans-Atlantic “special relationship.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says “waiting to see which way the wind blows in Washington isn’t strong leadership. And pandering to an erratic administration will not deliver stability.”

Corbyn, who opposed the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, said in a speech Friday at the Chatham House think tank that he supports military action “as a last resort.”

May’s Conservatives see Corbyn’s opposition to military intervention and nuclear weapons as a major weakness to be exploited in the election campaign.

— With files form The Associated Press.