World
May 3, 2017 5:46 am

British PM Theresa May to visit Queen Elizabeth II, start election campaign

By Staff The Associated Press

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves BBC studios in London after appearing on a morning show Sunday April 30, 2017. Britain goes to the polls for a General Election on upcoming June 8. ( John Stillwell/PA via AP)

LONDON – Prime Minister Theresa May is due to visit Queen Elizabeth II to mark the dissolution of Parliament – the official start of Britain’s election campaign.

Parliament was officially dissolved Wednesday, meaning the U.K. no longer has any elected lawmakers. All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the June 8 election.

Voters went to the polls in 2015, but May has called a snap election as Britain prepares to negotiate its withdrawal from the European Union. She says voters should give her Conservatives a bigger majority to strengthen Britain’s hand in talks with the bloc.

The main opposition Labour Party says May is leading the country toward an economically damaging “hard Brexit” and promises to soften the impact of leaving.
